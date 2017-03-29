With the sweep, FEU now moves to a 6-6 win-loss record, while the Lady Warriors settle for 1-11

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws hang on to their hopes of making the 79th UAAP Women's Volleyball semifinals as they swept the University of the East Lady Warriors, 25-14, 25-18, 27-25 on Wednesday, March 29 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

In a quest to snap their two-game slump, the Lady Tamaraws got off to a hot start as 14 excellent attacks fueled their scoring run midway through the opening set for a quick 1-0 lead in the match.

The Lady Warriors meanwhile remained true to their moniker by keeping it close in the last two sets, even gaining two set points in the third. But the tough FEU squad held on as they closed the tiebreaker at the 27th mark to keep the semis hopes on the table.

"Good thing lang nakakapit pa rin kami," said FEU head coach Shaq delos Santos about UE's comeback in the last set. "Challenge talaga [ang susunod na games]. Mas kailangan lang naming maghanda lalo na't NU ang kalaban."

(Good thing we were able to hold on. It's a challenge [the last few games]. We really need to prepare especially with NU as our opponent.)

Bernadeth Pons and Jeanette Villareal had 11 points apiece for the Lady Tamaraws, while skipper Remy Palma had 9.

Team captain Shaya Adorador put up 11 markers on 10 attacks and a block, while Angelica Dacaymat added 8 on 6 attacks and 2 aces for the Lady Warriors, who got outscored 25-35 in the spikes department.

The Morayta-based squad will have to snatch victories in its remaining elimination games for a chance to clinch a playoff spot for the Final Four.

The Lady Tams' next match is against National University on Saturday, April 1, while their final elimination battle versus the University of the Philippines will take place on April 5.

Scores:

FEU (3): Pons 11, Villareal 11, Palma 9, Basas 5, Agudo 4, Cayuna 3, Negrito 1

UE (0): Adorador 11, Dacaymat 8, Abil 6, Bendong 3, Baliton 2, Gabarda 1, Mendrez 1, Rodriguez 1, Alcayde 1

– Rappler.com