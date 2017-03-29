DLSU will have twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals after their tight sweep of the Golden Tigresses

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The De La Salle University Lady Spikers locked in a Final Four twice-to-beat bonus after snapping the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses' win streak in 3 sets, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 on Wednesday, March 29 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

After overcoming a slow start in the opening set, the defending champs capitalized on their momentum in the second as they established a 16-10 cushion to later on obtain a 2-0 lead in the match.

Despite losing Kim Dy, who suffered a minor sprain in the opening minutes of the 3rd set, La Salle was able to hold off the Tigresses for a 10-2 slate thus far in the knockout rounds.

"Hopefully makalaro [siya] sa Saturday," said DLSU head coach Ramil de Jesus regarding Dy's sprain. "Confident naman ako [even without Dy] kasi nagpa-practice naman ang mga players."

(Hopefully she'll get to play on Saturday. I was confident because my players really train.)

Desiree Cheng once again landed the Player of the Game honors after putting up 13 markers on 9 spikes and 3 aces, while Dy and Ernestine Tiamzon added 12 and 11 respectively for the Lady Spikers, who registered 11 service aces in the game.

Skipper Sisi Rondina topscored for the Tigresses with 13 points on 12 spikes and a service ace, while EJ Laure and Dimdim Pacres combined for 21 markers.

While the Lady Spikers share the top spot with the Ateneo Lady Eagles, UST now sinks to a 7-5 record alongside National University and the University of the Philippines.

DLSU will next square off with the winless Adamson Lady Falcons on Saturday, April 1, while UST will have its second to the last elimination game against the Lady Maroons on the following day.

Scores:

DLSU (3): Cheng 13, Dy 12, Tiamzon 11, Baron 7, Fajardo 6, Ogunsanya 4

UST (0): Rondina 13, Laure 11, Pacres 10, Lastimosa 2, Meneses 1, Cabanos 1

