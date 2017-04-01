Jema Galanza returns for Adamson but the defending champions still have too much for the Lady Falcons

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED)— The De La Salle University Lady Spikers continue their undefeated run in the second round of eliminations as they took care of the listless Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16 on Saturday, April 1 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With skipper Jema Galanza making her return, the Lady Falcons got off to an energetic start as they kept pace with the defending champs offensively, listing 9 excellent attacks compared to La Salle’s 11. The team’s 10 unforced errors, however, haunted them as the Lady Spikers pulled away midway through the opening set for a head start in the match.

The Taft-based squad created some space in the following sets as it successfully contained the hot spiking of Galanza and the rest of the Lady Falcons to snatch the solo lead at 11-2.

Majoy Baron put up a game-high 13 markers on 6 spikes, 4 blocks, and 3 service aces, while Desiree Cheng and Tin Tiamzon added 8 and 7, respectively.

The Lady Spikers dominated both in the scoring and non-scoring departments, as Dawn Macandili was named the Player of the Game after posting 18 excellent digs as well as 12 excellent receptions.

Galanza topscored for the Lady Falcons in her comeback match with 12 points, all from attacks, to go with 18 excellent receptions and 4 excellent digs.

The Lady Spikers will have a rematch with first round tormentors Ateneo Lady Eagles on Saturday, April 8. Meanwhile, the San Marcelino squad will have its final chance to enter the Season 79 win column as they take on the University of the East Lady Warriors on Wednesday, April 5.

Scores:

DLSU (3): Baron 13, Cheng 8, Tiamzon 7, Fajardo 6, Layug 3, Luna 3, Ogunsanya 3, Barroga 2, Ipac 1, Tiu 1

ADU (0): Galanza 12, Flora 5, Dacoron 3, Dahab 2, Joaquin 2

– Rappler.com