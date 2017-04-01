(UPDATED) Following the crucial match, the two squads now share a win-loss slate of 7-6

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) － The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws live to fight another day as they kept their semis hopes alive by sweeping National University, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22, on Saturday, April 1 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With their backs against the wall, the Lady Tams capitalized on their foes’ unforced errors, which totaled at 27, to pull away with victories in 3 close sets.

Even after dominating in the spiking and blocking department, the Lady Bulldogs were once again hounded by their weakness in reception as they gave away 8 straight points through aces, which were deemed critical in a tight game against fellow contender FEU.

Bernadeth Pons, who came alive offensively in the second set, paced the Morayta squad with 16 markers on 14 attacks and 2 service aces.

Toni Rose Basas added 14, while Kyle Negrito posted a season-high 6 points including 4 of the 8 aces of the Lady Tams.

Team captain Jaja Santiago anchored her team with a game-high 20 markers on 18 spikes and an ace. Jorelle Singh meanwhile contributed 11 on 9 attacks and 2 service aces, while Aiko Urdas had 8 for the Lady Bulldogs, who had 14 excellent receptions in the game.

Following the crucial match, the two squads now share a win-loss slate of 7-6, as they trail behind the University of Santo Tomas and the University of the Philippines.

FEU will have its last elimination game against the Lady Maroons on Wednesday, April 5, while the Lady Bulldogs face the Golden Tigresses on Saturday, April 8 for a chance to enter this year’s Final Four.

Scores:

FEU (3): Pons 16, Basas 14, Negrito 6, Palma 4, Guino-o 3, Villareal 3, Agudo 1, Atienza 1

NU (0): Santiago 20, Singh 11, Urdas 8, Sato 4, Paran 3, Nabor 2, Doromal 1.

－Rappler.com