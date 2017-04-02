Ateneo make quick work and now head towards a pivotal second round rematch with the DLSU Lady Spikers

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The Ateneo Lady Eagles have listed their second straight win to claim a share of lead as they swept the University of the East Lady Warriors, 25-18, 25-12, 25-10 in the 79th UAAP Women's Volleyball elimination rounds on Sunday, April 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Eagles exploded 34-20 in the spikes department, at the same time capitalized on their foes' reception errors to pull away with a comfortable lead throughout the match.

Kat Tolentino had a game-high 12 markers on 11 attacks, while captain Jia Morado was named Player of the Game after putting up 9 points to go with 5 aces and 26 excellent sets.

Mary Anne Mendrez topscored with 6 points on 5 attacks and a block, while Shaya Adorador added 5 for the Lady Warriors, who missed the services of head coach Francis Vicente in the game.

Apart from being the much-awaited second round clash against perennial rivals DLSU Lady Spikers, next Saturday's match will also determine which team claims the number one seed coming into the semifinal round.

The Lady Eagles, however, are not thinking too much about the rank ladder as they prepare for battle against La Salle.

"Siguro 'yung nasa mindset lang namin is we have to practice our consistency talaga," said Morado after the game. (We have to practice our consistency, that's our mindset for now)

The two teams had earlier secured Final Four twice-to-beat advantages, and are still awaiting the results of the tight race among the University of Santo Tomas, University of the Philippines, National University, and the Far Eastern University.

The Lady Warriors, now with a 1-12 record, will have their final Season 79 game against the winless Adamson Lady Falcons on Wednesday, April 5.

Scores:

ADMU (3): Tolentino 12, Morado 9, Morente 8, De Leon 4, Madayag 3, Gequillana 3, Gopico 3, Samonte 3, Gaston 2, Lavitoria 1

UE (0): Mendrez 6, Adorador 5, Dacaymat 3, Baliton 3, Abil 1, Gabarda 1, Catindig 1, Rodriguez 1, Bendong 1, Alcayde 1

– Rappler.com