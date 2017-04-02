UP will now face FEU in a do-or-die match to enter the semifinals

MANILA, Philippines - The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses have successfully seized at least a playoff for a Final Four spot as they took down the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons in 3 sets, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 in the 79th UAAP Women's Volleyball elimination rounds on Sunday, April 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Following the straight-set victory, the Tigresses grab a temporary hold of the 3rd seed as they go up 8-5 in the standings.

The Lady Maroons, now with a 7-6 slate, take part of a 3-way tie with National University and Far Eastern University for the 4th spot.

UP will take on the Lady Tamaraws in a do-or-die match for a chance to enter this year's semis on Wednesday, April 5. The Espana-based squad, on the other hand, will square off with National University on Saturday, April 8 to solidify their Final Four run. – Rappler.com