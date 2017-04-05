The Lady Falcons finally earn a win to finish Season 79 with a 1-13 record after a straight set victory over the Lady Warriors

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The San Marcelino squad has finally snapped its 13-game Season 79 losing streak.

The Adamson Lady Falcons ended their 2017 UAAP Women’s Volleyball campaign on a good note as they finally barged into the win column with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-15 victory against the University of the East on Wednesday, April 5 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Falcons refused to go winless for their Season 80 build-up as they cruised to a straight-sets win by commanding offensively against their rivals, 36-24 in spikes.

The Lady Falcons, led by rookie mentor Airess Padda, will cap off their retooling season with a win-loss slate of 1-13.

“It feels good,” said Padda after her team snatched a first victory. “I think we needed this win.”

“I know it may not sound that much, but the one [win] was equivalent for like 10 for us. We wanted to win this because I think we deserved it.”

Team captain and senior spiker Jema Galanza earned the Player of the Game citation with 15 points on 13 attacks, a block and a service ace to go with a team-high 18 excellent digs. She had enough support from Joy Dacoron and Bernadette Flora, who added 9 and 7, respectively.

The Lady Warriors, on the other hand, failed to add another mark in the second round of eliminations as they likewise settle for 1-13. They were once again anchored by skipper Shaya Adorador who had 9 markers on 8 spikes and a block.

The young core of the Lady Falcons hope to gain maturity through off-season experience as they venture into this year’s Philippine V-League All-Filipino and Collegiate conferences with comebacking spiker May Roque as well as former Lady Spiker Eli Soyud.

UE head coach Francis Vicente will meanwhile lead the country’s bid for a Women’s Volleyball podium finish in the upcoming 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia this August.

Scores:

ADU (3): Galanza 15, Dacoron 10, Flora 7, Dahab 6, Joaquin 6, Caole 1

UE (0): Adorador 9, Dacaymat 3, Alcayde 3, Mendrez 3, Gabarda 3, Bendong 2, Abil 2, Catindig 2, Rodriguez 1, Baliton 1

– Rappler.com