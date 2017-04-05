FEU is guaranteed a spot in the Final Four while UP's Final Four dreams have ended

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - From a 5-6 slate, the Morayta squad has come back to book its third straight Final Four appearance in the 79th UAAP Women’s Volleyball tournament.

The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws prevailed in a win or go home clash, eliminating the University of the Philippines in the process, 25-16, 25-16, 27-25 on Wednesday, April 5 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Tamaraws cruised to victories in the first two sets as they capitalized on UP’s reception errors after listing 12 service aces to 4.

Down 21-24 in the final set, graduating Lady Maroons Kathy Bersola and Nicole Tiamzon refused to go away without a fight as they saved 3 match points to force the game to a tiebreaker. UP’s unforced errors, which totaled at 25 in the match, proved to be a crucial turning point as FEU pulled away with a sweep as well a ticket to the Final Four.

While they are guaranteed a spot, the Lady Tams will have to wait for the result of Saturday’s game between the UST Golden Tigresses and NU Lady Bulldogs for the final standings and elimination picture.

The Tigresses, currently in solo 3rd at 8-5, will have to win against NU on Saturday to gain outright semis berth together with 4th seed FEU.

If the Lady Bulldogs snatch the win, however, FEU lands at the 3rd spot through quotient, while UST and NU will have a playoff for the 4th place.

Bernadeth Pons paced FEU with 12 markers, all from attacks, while Toni Rose Basas and Heather Guino-o had 12 and 11, respectively.

Team captain and senior Remy Palma has yet to play her final game in the UAAP after chipping in 10 points in her squad’s victory.

After breaking into the Final Four last year, the Lady Maroons will meanwhile finish a rollercoaster Season 79 with a 7-7 win loss record. Sophomore Tots Carlos topscored with 13 points on 11 attacks and a block, while Isa Molde finished with 8.

Bersola and Tiamzon combined for 15 markers in their last hurrah as stalwarts of the Diliman community.

FEU will face either the Ateneo Lady Eagles or the defending champions DLSU Lady Spikers, both already armed with twice to beat advantages, in the next stage of the competition.

Scores:

FEU (3): Pons 12, Basas 12, Guino-o 11, Palma 10, Negrito 3, Villareal 2, Atienza 2

UP (0): Carlos 13, Tiamzon 8, Molde 8, Bersola 7, Gannaban 2, Ramos 1

