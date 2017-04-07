Live updates of the Ateneo Lady Eagles and La Salle Lady Spikers round two match on Saturday, April 8 at 4 pm

MANILA, Philippines - The storied Philippine collegiate rivalry continues as the Ateneo de Manila University Lady Eagles and the De La Salle University Lady Spikers clash anew in the final elimination round match of the UAAP Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament.

Defending champions Lady Spikers are coming off a so far unbeaten run in the second round of eliminations as they look to extend their win streak to 7. The Lady Eagles, on the other hand, aim to repeat on their rivals to welcome the semifinal stage in commanding fashion.

Which team will rise to the top with a 12-2 slate? Will Ateneo end the preliminaries on a high note, or can the Lady Spikers claim revenge?

Follow Rappler’s coverage of the Ateneo-La Salle Round 2 action through the live blog on Saturday, April 8 starting at 4 pm.

ADMU v DLSU - Curated tweets by RapplerSports

– Rappler.com