The Ateneo Lady Eagles defeat the DLSU Lady Spikers in 4 sets as the Final Four picture is finalized

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The Ateneo Lady Eagles have once again prevailed in the much-anticipated contest against rivals De La Salle University as they swept the season series in 4 sets, 12-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 in the 79th UAAP Women's Volleyball tournament on Saturday, April 8 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Albeit dominating 47-37 in the attacks department, the Lady Spikers were hounded by a total of 36 unforced errors as they dropped consecutive games after the commanding first set win.

"Syempre, malaking achievement sa team," said Ateneo assistant coach Sherwin Meneses after the game.

"'Pag number one, mataas ang confidence. Tulad ng dati naming sinasabi, back to zero na 'yan. Semis 'yun eh, lahat gusto manalo."

(It's a big achievement for the team. Number one gives you more confidence. Like what we always say, it's back to zero. It's the semifinals, everybody wants to win.)

Michelle Morente and Bea de Leon topscored for Ateneo with 14 markers apiece, while rookie Jules Samonte added 10.

Kim Dy meanwhile led the way for La Salle with 15 points, while Desiree Cheng had 13.

The Lady Eagles, who are now at the top of the elimination ladder with a 12-2 win-loss slate, have set up a semifinal clash against 4th seed Far Eastern University.

The defending champs meanwhile drop to the no. 2 seed, and will face the University of Santo Tomas in the Final Four round.

Scores:

ADMU (3): De Leon 14, Morente 14, Samonte 10, Tolentino 5, Madayag 3, Gopico 2, Morado 2, Gaston 1

DLSU (1): Dy 15, Cheng 13, Baron 11, Tiamzon 10, Fajardo 7, Ogunsanya 4, Layug 1

– Rappler.com