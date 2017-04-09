Ateneo's men's volleyball team finishes 14-0 to advance to the championship round

MANILA, Philippines - After two months of intense volleyball action, the men’s and women’s volleyball squads of the Ateneo de Manila University have come out on top as the elimination rounds of the 79th UAAP Volleyball tournament wrapped up in dramatic fashion.

While the Lady Eagles have secured the top seed with a 12-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 victory against perennial rivals De La Salle University, their men’s counterparts have likewise put out a lasting statement of their own after making history in the league.

After staying unbeaten in the elimination phase, the Blue Eagles will advance straight to the Men’s Finals— recording their first ever 14-game sweep in UAAP history.

The Katipunan-based squad recorded another straight-set win to finish eliminations after handing rivals National University its second loss of the season, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16.

With Ateneo securing a free pass to this year’s championships, the remaining contending teams will then participate in a stepladder semifinals beginning after the Holy Week break.

The Bulldogs, who currently hold a 12-2 record, will enter the semis with a twice-to-beat advantage. Bottom seeds Far Eastern University and University of Santo Tomas will go head-to-head for a knockout match, for a chance to upset second seed NU.

Schedule

Knockout game (#3 FEU versus #4 UST)- April 19, Wednesday, 2 pm, Filoil Arena

Winner of knockout game versus #2 NU Game 1- April 23, Sunday, 12 noon, MOA Arena

Winner of knockout game versus #2 NU (Game 2 if necessary)- April 26, Wednesday, 12 noon, MOA Arena

The stepladder semis victor will square off with the still undefeated Blue Eagles in a best-of-3 Finals series, which will commence on April 29. – Rappler.com