With just 4 teams left in both the women's and men's divisions, find out when and where each game will take place

MANILA, Philippines - After two months of heated collegiate volleyball action, the stage is finally set for this year's Final Four contest.

Four teams remain standing with hopes of bringing the UAAP Women's Volleyball championship back to their respective schools.

The numbers are back to zero as Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University, University of Santo Tomas, and Far Eastern University are expected to give everything they've got as they vie for the coveted Season 79 title.

Meanwhile on the men's side, the unbeaten Ateneo Blue Eagles will wait in the finals for the winner of the step-ladder playoffs, where National University has twice-to-beat advantage. Far Eastern University and University of Santo Tomas round out the rest of the Final Four.

Check out the full schedule for this year's semifinal rounds below:

