MANILA, Philippines – The Final Four begins.

Defending champions DLSU Lady Spikers will try to fend off the comebacking UST Golden Tigresses in their UAAP Season 79 Final Four duel on Saturday, April 22 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The second seed Lady Spikers hold a twice-to-beat advantage over the third seed Tigresses. (READ: UAAP 79 Final Four Preview: DLSU Lady Spikers vs UST Golden Tigresses)

UST, which returns to the Final Four for the first time in 4 years, will have its hands full against a well-oiled, veteran team that swept them in the elimination rounds.

Will the Tigresses force a decider? Or will the Lady Spikers book the first ticket to the finals?

