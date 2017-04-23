Bookmark this page to get updates from the UAAP Final Four starting at 4 pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Final Four continues Sunday, April 23, when the Ateneo Lady Eagles take on the FEU Lady Tamaraws at the Mall of Asia Arena in UAAP Season 79 women's volleyball.

(READ: UAAP 79 Final Four preview: Ateneo Lady Eagles vs FEU Lady Tamaraws)

The top seed Ateneo will look to knock off the fourth seed FEU in one game to set up a finals rematch with rivals DLSU Lady Spikers, who are already into the last round after defeating the UST Golden Tigresses on Saturday.

FEU, which pushed Ateneo to 5-set matches in the eliminations, will look to repeat its feat last season of pushing eventual champion La Salle to two Final Four games despite its twice-to-win disadvantage. This time, they obviously want a positive outcome.

Follow Rappler's live blog below for updates starting at 4 pm!

UAAP79 F4: ADMU v FEU - Curated tweets by RapplerSports

