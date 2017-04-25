Check out the schedule for the UAAP volleyball finals

MANILA, Philippines – Map out your next few weeks and catch the UAAP Season 79 women's volleyball finals when it begins on Tuesday, May 2.

It will be a rematch of last year's finals with rivals Ateneo Lady Eagles and DLSU Lady Spikers going at it once more for all the marbles.

The finals was initially penciled in for Saturday, April 29, but was moved to May 2 and, should a game 3 be necessary, will end by May 10.

The men's division has yet to determine its last finalist with the FEU Tamaraws and the NU Bulldogs still disputing the final ticket through the stepladder semis. Ateneo's men's team is already in the finals after sweeping the elimination rounds.

Check out the full schedule below.

– Rappler.com