Bookmark this page to get live updates from Game 1 of the UAAP Finals

MANILA, Philippines – It's on.

The DLSU Lady Spikers will begin their title defense against top seed ADMU Lady Eagles in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 79 women's volleyball finals on Tuesday, May 2 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Both squads had a long break after the finals schedule was moved and are expected to be well-rested coming into the series.

This best-of-3 finals opens a new chapter in the long rivalry of the two schools that have dominated women's volleyball in the past few years.

Who will draw first blood?

Follow Rappler's live blog of Game 1 starting at 4 pm.

– Rappler.com