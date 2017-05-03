The fourth year middle blocker wins the honor 4 years after ex-La Salle stars Ara Galang and Aby Maraño shared the award

MANILA, Philippines – Mary Joy Baron of defending champions DLSU Lady Spikers is the Most Valuable Player for the UAAP Season 79 women's volleyball tournament, it was announced Wednesday, May 3.

Baron has been a vital cog in La Salle's run to the finals. Against rivals ADMU Lady Eagles in Game 1 on Tuesday, Baron scored 8 points including one block as the Lady Spikers moved a win away from back-to-back titles.

Teammate Kim Fajardo bagged the Best Setter and Best Server awards while libero Dawn Macandili is this season's Best Receiver.

NU Lady Bulldogs' Jaja Santiago will bring home a number of awards despite missing out on the Final Four as she is named Best Scorer, Best Spiker, and Best Blocker.

Kath Arado of the UE Lady Warriors is Best Digger, while Ateneo's Juliane Samonte lands the Rookie of the Year plum.

Men's awards

Meanwhile, Ateneo's Marck Espejo won his fourth consecutive MVP plum, claiming the award in every year he's played in the UAAP so far.

Espejo led the Blue Eagles to a sweep of the eliminations which catapulted them straight to the finals, where they now face the Bulldogs.

Espejo also clinched Best Scorer and his third straight Best Spiker awards.

Teammates Ish Polvorosa and Chumason Njigha are Best Setter and Rookie of the Year for Season 79.

NU's Bryan Bagunas earned the Best Server award while teammate Ricky Marcos is Best Digger. FEU's Rikko Marmento bagged Best Receiver honors. – Rappler.com