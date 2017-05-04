Jarvey Gayoso carries Ateneo to a semifinals victory over UST while FEU defeats the defending champions UP

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo de Manila University leaned on star striker Jarvey Gayoso as he carried the Blue Eagles in a 2-1 victory against the University of Santo Tomas in the semifinals of the UAAP Season 79 men's football tournament on Thursday, May 4, at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Gayoso unleashed his first goal in the 22nd minute as last season’s Best Striker awardee proved he is still one of the best in the league.

The tourney’s leading scorer Gayoso provided more power to the top-seeded Ateneo as he contributed another goal too much for UST’s goalie Zaldy Abraham to handle in the 44th minute to make it 2-0.

Before the match ended, the Growling Tigers managed to revive themselves, 2-1, through the help of Marvin Bricenio’s attack in the 54th minute but failed to ace another comeback that sent the Blue Eagles in their second consecutive finals appearance.

Far Eastern University relied on striker Rico Andes for a 2-1 escape against the reigning champs University of the Philippines to advance to the finals and meet with Ateneo on Sunday, May 7, at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the University of Santo Tomas Tigresses will battle it all-out with De La Salle University for the UAAP Season 79 Women’s Football crown also on Sunday, May 7 at 6 pm. – Rappler.com



