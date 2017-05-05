Bookmark this page to get live updates from Game 2 of the UAAP Finals

MANILA, Philippines－ The heated collegiate volleyball rivalry continues as the Ateneo De Manila University Lady Eagles and the De La Salle University Lady Spikers battle it out in Game 2 of the best-of-3 Finals series of the 79th UAAP Women’s Volleyball tournament on Saturday, May 6 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

It’s now or never for the Lady Eagles, who suffered a 4-set loss in the opening game of the series. The Katipunan-based squad will bank on the leadership of setter and team captain Jia Morado as well as its offensive stalwarts in Michelle Morente, Jhoana Maraguinot and Bea de Leon.

DLSU’s veteran playmaker Kim Fajardo meanwhile hopes to close her UAAP chapter in memorable fashion as the Lady Spikers aim to snatch the championship trophy on Saturday.

Can La Salle secure back-to-back volleyball titles? Or will Ateneo rise back up to level the series?

Follow Rappler’s live blog below for Game 2 updates starting at 4 pm!

UAAP79 WVFinals Game 2 - Curated tweets by RapplerSports

– Rappler.com