The UAAP issues a statement clarifying how they named Mary Joy Baron the Season 79 MVP

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED)－Numbers don’t lie.

As a standard protocol in sporting events, numbers and statistics do go a long way in picking out which players deserve to bring home the individual honors, such as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Rookie of the Year (ROY) awards.

The UAAP is no exception, as the league follows a general formula in computing the statistical points of each player. De La Salle University Lady Spiker Majoy Baron clinched the plum after besting Ateneo Lady Eagles’ Michelle Morente and National University Lady Bulldogs’ Jaja Santiago, according to a report by Spin.

The UAAP board, headed by commissioner Otie Camangian, released a statement regarding the selection of the individual awards on Friday, May 5 “for purposes of better transparency.”

It wasn’t about the highest point-getter, however, as the board considered both scoring and non-scoring skills as well as the matches won by the team and the total sets played of an athlete in the duration of the preliminaries.

Below is a summary of the formula, which is also used by the international governing body of volleyball FIVB:

(Scoring and nonscoring skills points x 10) + (team’s number of victories X 30) = n

n/total number of sets played = final statistical points of a player

Ranking points were handed out to each player for every category, with 100 points given to the top rank, 90 for the second place, and 81 for those who came in 3rd. With the total multiplied by 10, the result will then be added to the team’s number of elimination round victories, which would also be multiplied by 30.

The product would then be divided by the total number of sets played throughout the preliminaries.

The aforementioned Spin article, citing "official documents obtained" which are not publicly available, broke down the numbers as to how Baron came out on top of the race:

Baron: 46 + 81 + 90 + 66 + 20 + 36 + 20 = 359 x 10 = 3,590

Morente: 60 + 90 + 40 + 73 + 44 + 20 + 51 = 378 x 10 = 3,780

Santiago: 100 + 100 + 100 + 51 + 21 + 21 + 20 = 413 x 10 = 4,130

Baron: 3,590 + (11 x 30) = 3,920

Morente: 3,780 + (12 x 30) = 4,140

Santiago: 4,130 + (7 x 30) = 4,340

Both Morente and Santiago tallied more points in the skills department than Baron, but since the Lady Spikers played fewer sets (46) than both Ateneo (51) and NU (55), the Taft middle blocker garnered the highest average of the statistical points.

Total tally

Baron: 3,920/ 46 = 85.217

Morente: 4,140 /51 = 81.176

Santiago: 4,340 /55 = 78.909

Santiago, also a fan favorite for MVP honors, bagged 3 individual awards as the Best Spiker, Best Blocker and Best Scorer.

Jules Samonte of Ateneo meanwhile topped the freshman race as she landed the Season 79 Rookie of the Year prize.

Individual awards in the scoring (Best Attacker, Best Blocker, Best Server) as well as the non-scoring (Best Setter, Best Digger, Best Receiver) departments were derived from the overall statistical points per category. – Rappler.com

Editor's note: Formula corrected to state that the equation is team's number of victories multiplied by 30, not added to scoring and non-scoring department. The math for how Spin reached the conclusion was also added.