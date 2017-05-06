Ateneo outlasts NU in 5 sets to win the Season 79 title

MANILA, Philippines - The Ateneo Blue Eagles fend off the resilient National University Bulldogs in another 5-setter, 18-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-18, 15-13 to clinch their 3rd straight title in the 79th UAAP Men's Volleyball Finals on Saturday, May 6 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

It's a perfect season for the Blue Eagles as they managed to hold off rivals NU after splitting the sets in Game 2.

Four-time MVP Marck Espejo led the charge for the league leaders as he dished out a game-high 27 points coupled with 18 excellent receptions.

Tony Koyfman, who was named Finals MVP, added 11 on 9 attacks, while Josh Villanueva and Rex Intal had 10 apiece.

Fauzi Ismail topscored for the Bulldogs as he pitched in 24 markers on 19 attacks, 5 blocks and 12 excellent receptions.

He had ample support from Bryan Bagunas, who had 20 on 17 excellent attacks, while Kim Malabunga contributed 11.

Prior to this game, the Blue Eagles also narrowly escaped with a Game 1 victory in 5 sets, but ended up sweeping the whole tournament. —Rappler.com