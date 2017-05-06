(UPDATED) The Lady Spikers outlast the Lady Eagles in 5 sets to win their second straight women's volleyball title

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – It's a two-peat for the green and white.

The De La Salle University Lady Spikers retained the UAAP women's volleyball crown as they swept rivals Ateneo Lady Eagles, 19-25, 25-14, 18-25, 25-18, 15-10 in the Season 79 Finals series on Saturday, May 6, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Eagles got their offensive rhythm going in the opening set, as the top spiking team in the league dominated La Salle, 18-9 in attacks.

The Taft-based squad fared better defensively come the second set, helping them establish an early 13-3 cushion to later on tie the game at one set apiece.

Errors in reception hounded La Salle as Ateneo hacked out 5 service aces in the 3rd set alone. Ana Gopico closed the game with a crosscourt kill, giving Ateneo a 2-1 advantage in the match.

But the defending champs rallied right back to force a decider as they capitalized on the Lady Eagles' errors, which totaled at 33, to pull away with a 6-1 lead in Set 5.

Desiree Cheng accepted the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) plum as her all-around game of 12 markers, 12 excellent digs, and 13 excellent receptions propelled La Salle to a Game 2 victory.

Cheng's predecessor Kim Dy topscored in the game with 19 points on 15 attacks and 3 blocks, while Tin Tiamzon added 16 on 13 spikes and 3 service aces.

Season 79 MVP Majoy Baron also wound up with 10 points.

The Lady Spikers, who finished the preliminaries as second seed with an 11-3 record, have now won two straight against the Lady Eagles after dropping both elimination matches against them.

Team captain and graduating playmaker Kim Fajardo, who earlier received her plum as this year's Best Setter and Best Server, bids goodbye to her decorated collegiate career by taking La Salle to its 5th championship in 7 years. She finished with 6 points, including 4 of La Salle's 12 aces to go with 43 excellent sets.

Michelle Morente led all Ateneo scorers with 16 markers on 13 attacks and 2 blocks, while Bea de Leon and Jhoana Maraguinot had 14 apiece.

Team captain Jia Morado had 6 points to go with 53 excellent sets, while Kat Tolentino added 10.

With the win, La Salle sealed its 10th overall title in women's volleyball.

Scores:

DLSU (3): Dy 19, Tiamzon 16, Cheng 12, Baron 10, Ogunsanya 6, Fajardo 6.

ADMU (2): Morente 16, Maraguinot 14, De Leon 14, Tolentino 10, Gopico 9, Morado 6, Gequillana 2. – Rappler.com