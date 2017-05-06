Tears of joy and sorrow were shed at Smart-Araneta Coliseum as the Lady Spikers complete the series sweep over the Lady Eagles

MANILA, Philippines - At Smart-Araneta Coliseum, the defending champion De La Salle Lady Spikers rose once more against their rival Ateneo Lady Eagles, completing a two-game sweep to lift the UAAP Season 79 championship on Saturday, May 6.

The 5-set victory redeemed DLSU following two consecutive losses to the top-seeded Lady Eagles during the elimination rounds, and added a championship to go along with Majoy Baron's season MVP award. Down two sets to one after 3, the Lady Spikers hit hardest when they needed, closing out the finals by winning two straight sets. (FULL REPORT: La Salle secures back-to-back titles after sweeping Ateneo)

Relive the moment in these photos.

