(UPDATED) Star striker Jarvey Gayoso provides fire power for the Blue Eagles as he scores the only goal of the match in the 39th minute

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Five years in the making.

The Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles flew high after trouncing the Far Eastern University Tamawars, 1-0, to claim the championship trophy in the UAAP Season 79 Football Tournament, Sunday, May 7, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Star striker Jarvey Gayoso provided fire power for the Blue Eagles as he scored the only goal of the match in the 39th minute.

Gayoso's winning left-foot attack finally penetrated FEU's defense after a deflation that sealed the deal for the Katipunan-based squad.

Forward Gayoso is also named as the league's Most Valuable Player and Best Striker behind as he poured out 12 goals in the entire season.

The boys of Ateneo coach JP Merida took 4-out-of-5 special awards namely Jordan Jarvis as Rookie of the Year, Alexandre Arcilla as Best Goalkeeper, and Jeremiah Rocha as Best Defender.

Meanwhile, Tamaraw Paolo Bugas took home the Best Mildfielder award.

Ateneo last tasted the championship victory in 2012. The win marked their 7th football title in UAAP history. – Rappler.com