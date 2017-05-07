DLSU defeats UST 3-1 to win the Season 79 women's football title

MANILA, Philippines – Supremacy.

De La Salle University continued their domination as they took the championship glory away from the University of Santo Tomas, 3-1, in the UAAP women's football tournament, May 7, Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Lady Achers' top scorer Kyra Dimaandal led the way for La Salle's advantage as the striker managed to score an empty UST box in the 57th minute and chip in the entire match's first goal.

The green and white celebrated and cheered like the game was over but the España-based squad proved otherwise.

Tigress Hazel Lustan shed hope to UST's Season 79 title dreams as she fought her way through 3 of La Salle's defenders to get a goal and make it a pulsating 1-1 finals match in the 73rd minute.

But the girls of coach Hans Peter-Smit showed the jampacked stadium that it is high-time to relive La Salle's UAAP Season 72's championship stint.

In the 85th minute, Irish Navaja rallied a perfect pass to Sara Castañeda that pulled off a goal to get pass the Tigresses, 2-1.

A few minutes before the game ended, DLSU's goalkeeper Inna Palacios managed to secure the trophy, 3-1, after a successful final attack during the shootout.

Palacios, who is La Salle's team captain, will also be graduating this year.

The Taft-based squad finished the entire season undefeated as they perfectly went through the eliminations round that secured their finals berth. – Rappler.com