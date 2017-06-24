Season 80 tips off on Saturday, September 9

Published 12:43 PM, June 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Despite the 80th UAAP season being months away, host school Far Eastern University has released the official first round schedule of the men's basketball tournament.

The tournament tips off on Saturday, September 9 and will feature the UE Red Warriors against the NU Bulldogs on opening day, followed by the Ateneo Blue Eagles against the Adamson Soaring Falcons.

The Green Archers are hoping to defend their crown after clinching their 9th UAAP title in Season 79.

La Salle's Ben Mbala was named the season's Most Valuable Player last year while teammate Aljun Melecio bagged the Rookie of the Year award.

This season also features new coaches as FEU's Olsen Racela replaced Nash Racela, who signed with TNT KaTropa, and former San Beda Manila Red Lions head coach Jamike Jarin taking over the NU Bulldogs after Eric Altamirano's resignation.

Check out the schedule here:

– Rappler.com