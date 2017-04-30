The storied rivalry between the two squads will soon open a much-awaited 6th straight chapter

MANILA, Philippines – It was bound to be yet another blue versus green finals, after all.

Looking back at the season that was, it wasn't easy to predict the teams that would go on to the next round of competition. Unpredictability was at a high as 6 equally talented rosters stepped into Season 79 with grit, confidence, and a whole lot of heart.

It ultimately boiled down to who wanted – and fought for - it the most in the end.

The Ateneo Lady Eagles and the De La Salle University Lady Spikers, for the 6th straight year, simply stood out from the rest. The journey definitely wasn’t easy and they had to fight tooth and nails in some situations, but they eventually managed to separate themselves as the top two teams halfway through the season.

Now that they’re in the Finals once again, Ateneo and La Salle have no plans to put on the brakes.

Chapter 6

How will they prepare now that the title’s at stake?

The gals of Katipunan, for their part, won’t do anything different but aim to stay focused on their usual game plan.

“Kahit sino namang itapat sa amin, paghahandaan namin eh,” said team captain Jia Morado.

“Overall, ‘yung UAAP this season, malakas. Feeling ko wala namang magbabago [sa preparation]. Kung paano kami mag-prepare for other teams, ganun din.”

(We always prepare for whichever team we face next. Overall, this is a strong UAAP season. There won’t be that much difference for the way we prepare for other teams.)

Spectators and die-hards alike looked forward to an Ateneo team post-Alyssa Valdez, but the Lady Eagles believe they have adjusted well in their first year sans the former Queen Eagle.

“I think nakapag-adjust na kami, kasi naka-dalawang elimination rounds na kami, naka-isang Final Four game na kami,”shared the veteran playmaker.

“Of course, mamimiss namin ‘yung mga palo ni Ate Ly [Alyssa]. But I think ‘yung team namin ngayon, lahat kaya mag-deliver.”

(I think we have adjusted well because we’ve already gone through two elimination rounds and a Final Four game. Of course we miss Ate Ly’s attacks, but I think everyone in our team this year can really deliver.)

Bilog ang bola

Even after surviving the preliminary stretch with a league-best record, the Lady Eagles shook off early claims of being title favorites.

Because they know, firsthand, the difference between playing in the eliminations and the Final Four, and more so on the championship stage.

“Bilog ang bola, hindi natin alam [kung ano ang mangyayari]. Iba ‘yung eliminations, iba ‘yung finals. Eto na ang goal ng bawat team eh.”

“Siyempre, alam namin na 100%, maybe more, ‘yung dadalhin ng La Salle. So ganun din ang gagawin namin,” the skipper added.

(We don’t know for sure what will happen. The elimination round is different from the finals; this is the goal of every team. We know that La Salle will bring its 100%, maybe more, so that’s what we’ll try do as well.)

Deanna Wong, the converted libero who had her first start in an all-important semis against FEU, says the Katipunan crew won’t feel too confident even after sweeping the season series against the Lady Spikers.

“We’re happy, but not too much confident because that will ruin our game naman na it will lead to having big expectation,” said the setter-turned-defensive specialist.

The first step to soaring, for the Lady Eagles, is to start from the ground.

“Play our game pa rin [in the finals], and be humble pa rin (Just play our game and stay humble),” she closed. －Rappler.com