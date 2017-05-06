The Ateneo setter says she's graduating from school, and will graduate from the team as well

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP just lost two of the greatest setters to ever grace the collegiate stage in recent years.

Following the graduation of De La Salle University Lady Spikers' playmaker Kim Fajardo, Ateneo Lady Eagles skipper Jia Morado has proclaimed that she won't be returning for the Katipunan crew in Season 80.

Morado made the announcement through her community speech after a thanksgiving mass at the Church of the Gesu in Ateneo.

"It's always been my dream to play for Ateneo," shared Morado during her speech on Saturday, May 6. "I got my dream course and school. It has been an honor to play for the Blue and White."

"But after careful thinking… I'm graduating from the Ateneo, but I have also decided to graduate from the team as well."

"I want to move on to a new chapter in my life. It won't be easy to understand but it's been something I've been thinking about."

Jia Morado's community speech https://t.co/OwGvHfTelW — Beatrice T. Go (@Bee_TheGUIDON) May 6, 2017

"I wanted to go for a championship. Thank you everyone for your never-ending support. I will forever be grateful.”

In her last game in the UAAP, the Season 77 Best Setter pitched in 6 markers along with 53 excellent sets for the Lady Eagles, who succumbed in a 5-setter against rivals La Salle.

Morado, who was overcome with emotions by the end of the speech, addressed the Ateneo community one last time: "This is Jia Morado, number 12 of the Ateneo Lady Eagles, signing off from the UAAP." – Rappler.com