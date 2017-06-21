(UPDATED) Ateneo's assistant athletics director for operations Erika Dy confirms the spiker is ineligible to enroll in the university

Published 2:37 PM, June 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED)－Season 79 runners-up Ateneo Lady Eagles have lost yet another major piece of their puzzle as opposite spiker Michelle Morente will not suit up for the blue and white next season.

Ateneo's assistant athletics director for operations Erika Dy confirmed the news to Rappler.

Previous reports earlier stated Morente is ineligible to enroll in Ateneo due to poor grades. She also failed to see action for the Katipunan-based squad in Season 78 for the same reason.

Since Morente again failed to meet the minimum grade point average, the 22-year-old hitter is now out of the Lady Eagles lineup.

Morente's absence will add to Ateneo's loss in the playmaking position, as star setter Jia Morado had also previously announced that she won't be using her final eligibility year for the Lady Eagles.

Morente finished 6th in the Season 79 scoring department with a total of 172 points. She had been a strong candidate for the MVP award, which was later on handed to De La Salle University's Majoy Baron.

As of posting, updates on whether Morente will choose to play for another university or team have yet to be confirmed. – Rappler.com

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said Dy confirmed Morente's ineligibility was due to poor grades. Dy only confirmed that Morente was ineligible, but did not cite a reason. Our apologies for the error.