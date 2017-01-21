The new Lady Falcons head coach says her team’s mindset has started to change after months of pushing their limits

MANILA, Philippines - The Adamson University Lady Falcons ran drills on the court, working on their services and returns on a cloudy Thursday noon in San Marcelino.

Seemingly oblivious to the student-spectators in attendance, the team maintained their focus throughout an intensive 3-hour training. Assistant coaches Cherry Macatangay and Angge Tabaquero signal for a quick water break, the atmosphere slowly begins to lighten up as the girls make their way back to the bench. In a couple of minutes they prepare to get back in action, putting on their game faces in just a snap of a finger.

Because the Lady Falcons know when Coach Air means business, she expects nothing but business.

“Naririnig niyo naman na hard kami mag-training. Kasama na rin ‘yun para mag-improve ‘yung team,” said skipper Jema Galanza when asked how her team is adjusting to the new program this year.

(You guys hear how hard we train. It’s part of the team’s improvement.)

“Naging challenge namin kasi mahirap [‘yung] training, challenge ‘yung training. Nag-eenjoy naman kami sa program ng coach namin.”

(Our training is hard, the training has been a challenge. But we enjoy the program of our coach.)

From California to Manila

An established athlete-turned-coach from the West Coast, Airess Padda accepted the challenge of flying all the way to Manila to take the Lady Falcons under her wing. Padda, who has had a couple of successful mentoring stints in California, will be replacing now-Ateneo assistant coach Sherwin Meneses as Adamson’s shotcaller in Season 79.

While Padda is known to push the limits of the Lady Falcons early on, the American coach herself had a task of working beyond her comfort zone, as she shares the difference between coaching teams in the Philippines and the US.

“From a very young age, the athletes [in the US] are trained to be tough. Girl or guy, whatever gender you are, the mindset of competitiveness is kinda like instilled in you,” mused Padda.

“They start so young that they develop their muscles. They jump train, they agility train. By the time they get to the college level, it’s like they already have this kind of discipline.”

Apart from the physical aspect, Coach Padda dished out one thing she had to teach her players in Manila - developing mental toughness.

“It’s okay to be a girl and be tough, you know what I mean? It’s okay to be a badass.”

“I think sometimes they struggle like, they don’t wanna be too this and too that, and I’m like, it’s sports, man. At the end of the day, you gotta be competitive and you gotta win.”

During the first few months of training, the Lady Falcons, who finished last season with a 3-11 slate, seemed resistant to the new volleyball program. But changing the culture and shifting into a positive mindset can only start from within a player.

As a mentor, the only thing Padda can offer up was her consistency.

“They know what to expect from me, and because of that, they know they can’t come in here and not work hard. I don’t leave very much room for them to [slack off].”

Changing the culture

Barely a month before volleyball season begins, the San Marcelino squad continue on with their drills with no qualms, looking as determined as ever. Albeit young, the Lady Falcons can now boast a solid few months of tough physical and mental training under the eye of their new coach.

Has change come for Adamson? Perhaps it’s too soon to say. However, the rookie mentor believes the team is getting there.

“Some of them were hoping that like, she’s gonna change. She can’t be this tough. But then I did a test with them, I lightened up after 4 months,” recalled Padda.

“Within a week, they’re like, coach please we can’t take this anymore. We wanna be pushed, we wanna be held accountable.”

“The mindset at least started to change. I was really proud of them when that moment came.”

Pushing the limits

Coach Air, as she is fondly called by her staff and players, recalled a particular practice day when the girls went up against their men’s volleyball counterparts in a friendly tune-up.

“When the guys came in, it was very good. I mean, their level of play just gets to a different level,” the first-year mentor shared.

“They were all over the place, hitting balls hard, diving. I mean, it was great.”

With their capabilities put to test, the Lady Falcons pushed past their limits to provide a nifty show against the men’s squad.

It’s not so hard to imagine Coach Air gazing from the sidelines, with a ghost of a smile etched on her face. – Rappler.com