Adamson University looks to fly with an all-female coaching squad and a young team eager to improve from last season's 7th place finish

MANILA, Philippines - Hunger. Determination. Puso.

Assistant coach Angeli Tabaquero gamely enumerates what the San Marcelino community can expect from the Lady Falcons in the 79th season. It didn’t take long for the former Golden Tigress to dish out what came top of mind.

Tabaquero joins returning mentors and fellow UAAP stars Cherry Macatangay and Michele Gumabao to fashion a powerful all-girl Adamson coaching team, led by American head coach Airess Padda.

After parting ways with Sherwin Meneses last season, the Lady Falcons have tapped the services of California native Padda to revamp the university’s volleyball program. As a first-year mentor, Padda hopes to spark a fire in the rookie-laden team by instilling a mindset of continuous improvement.

“The way that I’m approaching this season is just all about improvement. Improving, coming better in practice. Being better than we were yesterday and just staying hungry to play,” said Padda.

Padda admits that teamwork and player chemistry remain the toughest roadblocks for the young Adamson core, as the girls buckle up for the season sans key players Mylene Paat, Fhem Emnas, and Erika Alkuino.

Spiker May Roque, who suffered an ACL injury last year, will also be cheering from the sidelines this season as she awaits complete recovery.

Expected to lead the pack for the Lady Falcons this year is team captain Jema Galanza, who will be joined by fellow veterans Jellie Tempiatura and Joy Dacoron.

“Syempre simula muna sa akin bago ko ibigay sa kanila ‘yung dapat sabihin,” said skipper Galanza.

“Consistency [ang] dapat nakikita nila sa akin kasi leader ako. And then ‘yung lagi lang nakikipag-komunikasyon sa team, lalo na ngayon [na] bago kami. ‘Yun ‘yung pinaka-kailangan namin, ‘yung communication.”

(It will have to start with me, before I can give any advice to the team.)

(They also need to see consistency from me since I’m the leader. Communication also, especially now that we’re full of new players. That’s what we need the most- communication.)

The San Marcelino-based squad will likewise debut a hefty set of newcomers, including starting setter Chumcee Caole, who is anticipated to fill the void left by Emnas.

The Lady Falcons, though one of the youngest teams this year, look to improve from a seventh place finish last season. While lack of game experience could be a deciding factor, coach Padda believes her team has what it to takes to keep pace with its collegiate opponents.

“I think we’re gonna be really fast. Young team, but quick on their feet. I think our defense is gonna be strong for us, which is great,” shared Padda.

“I guess the fight that we have this year is gonna work on our favor too. Fighting for every point, fighting to win. Just having that fighting spirit.”

Under the supervision of an all-female mentoring group, the Lady Falcons hope to commence a change in culture as they aim to put Adamson back on the map of UAAP volleyball.

This season, the young Lady Falcons are ready to fly.

Adamson University will open its season 79 campaign against the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons on Sunday, February 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Adamson Lady Falcons’ Season 79 lineup:

Jessica Galanza

Mary Joy Dacoron

Maria Fatima Joaquin

Bernadette Flora

Chrislyn Uy

Chumcee Ann Caole

Lynne Robyn Matias

Zonxie Dahab

Ciarnelle Mikaela Wanta

Anwarlyn Mohammad

Jellie Tempiatura

Ronjean Momo

Tonnie Rose Ponce

– Rappler.com