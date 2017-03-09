Lady Falcons coach Airess Padda admits that the pressure of volleyball in the Philippines is different from where she comes from, but says she's 'handling it okay'

MANILA, Philippines - Fresh from her team’s eighth loss of the season, Adamson head coach Airess Padda remained her positive disposition, approaching everyone in the dugout with a smile plastered on her face. The Lady Falcons, who are currently sitting at the bottom of the standings, earlier succumbed to a 25-21, 25-20, 25-19 loss against National University in the first game of the second round of the UAAP Season 79 Women’s Volleyball eliminations.

Despite the sweep, there was no mistaking how the San Marcelino-based squad pushed the Lady Bulldogs throughout the match as they even snatched a 16-10 lead early in the third set. The Lady Falcons may have failed to fend off their foes’ rally led by Jaja Santiago, yet according to the first-year mentor, the girls are already excited to get back on court for training.

“There’s nothing to lose. We are at the bottom. If we lose today, we’ll still be in the same situation,” said Padda.

“There’s nothing to be afraid of anymore, there’s nothing to prove. What happens if we win one set? What happens if we win two? What happens if we win? It’s gonna mean so much more.”

Padda, whose team will next face Far Eastern University on Sunday, believes the Lady Falcons can go into the remaining games with momentum on their side as long as they maintain the same fearless attitude they had on display during Wednesday’s game.

Now that the first round of her rookie season in the UAAP has come to an end, Rappler caught up with Padda to discover more about how the Philippine collegiate league has been treating her thus far.

“It’s stressful,” Padda laughed as she looked back on the crazy ride brought about by UAAP volleyball. The California native likewise shared how different the Filipino crowd is - and how much easier it was to play the sport back in her home country.

“First off, there’s no band [in the US]. There’s no crowd - not like this. All the games aren’t televised. Because we don’t have to play in this environment, I think it’s easier.”

Though the intense crowd participation magnifies the pressure to win a game, Padda applauds how the country’s platform for volleyball actually helps the development of the sport in more ways than one.

“Not only is it growing the sport, but the girls get to have this experience in college. I mean, it’s so much fun for them.”

With only 6 games left to tick off in her first year of coaching, Padda recounts how her Manila stint has been a one-of-a-kind experience for her accomplished volleyball career.

“I’m handling it okay. Sometimes I wanna yell, I wanna say stuff. But it’s really been a great experience so far,” said the Adamson shotcaller.

“It is fun.” Padda, still on her confident stance, leaned forward to make sure her final point comes across.” And stressful!” She laughed, before walking away with a smile. －Rappler.com