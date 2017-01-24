After losing 4 veterans, including Finals MVP Jeron Teng, La Salle reloads for its title defense by gaining the services of NCAA juniors MVP Troy Mallillin

MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle University has acquired the commitment of Troy Mallillin, a former star player for La Salle Greenhills in the high school ranks who was the Most Valuable Player of the NCAA juniors division in 2016, Rappler learned on Tuesday, January 24.

The development was confirmed by a source close to the Green Archers management who requested anonymity.

The source said the 6'3 Mallillin was a participant during DLSU’s team orientation this past Friday and will be eligible to play for La Salle in 2017, assuming he’s fielded as part of the team’s Season 80 line-up.

Mallillin, who joined incoming fourth-year Green Archer Prince Rivero as La Salle Greenhills’ only juniors league MVPs in school history, averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds a game in his high school senior campaign.

The 18-year-old’s presence and versatility will be critical for a La Salle team that will aim to repeat as UAAP champions despite losing graduating players Jeron Teng, Thomas Torres, Jason Perkins, and Julian Sargent.

If Mallillin wins next year’s UAAP Rookie of the Year award, he will be the third consecutive Green Archer to do so after Josh Caracut and Aljun Melecio were named the collegiate basketball league’s best freshmen in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Aside from Mallillin, DLSU is also expected to call up players from Team B like Josh Gonzales, Gabe Capacio, Leonard Santillan, and others. With the 4 departing players and the departure of Andrew Langston (who was invited to try out for Virginia Tech in the United States), La Salle has at least 5 open slots from its championship roster.

The source also said La Salle has already started its training sessions after the holiday vacation, with focus on conditioning. – Rappler.com