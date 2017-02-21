Fil-Nigerian Aduke Ogunsanya has the tough task of filling in the gap left by former middle blocker Mika Reyes. So far the former B-team player is doing her part

MANILA, Philippines - The defending champions entered the Arena on Sunday with game faces on, primed to square off with the erstwhile undefeated National University and put their humbling defeat to the Lady Maroons behind them.

A few hours later, the venue reverberated with cheers from the Taft community, who were delighted to watch the team bask in their important victory against the powerhouse Lady Bulldogs.

While she may not have supplied the highest tally in their 29-27, 25-16, 25-21 win, the Lady Spikers found an unexpected hero in Fil-Nigerian Aduke Ogunsanya.

The Iloilo native went on to have her own breakout game in season 79, putting up a career-high 11 markers to go with 5 block kills. Ogunsanya’s all-around prowess showed on game day as she managed to contain the hitters of NU, with only team captain Jaja Santiago listing a double digit performance in the scoring department.

Asked if she had a different feeling before stepping onto the court on Sunday, Ogunsanya politely shook her head and instead credited her team’s preparation for the upcoming big game.

“Kailangan naming mamulat kung ano ‘yung mga mali namin. Kailangan pa naming gawin ‘yung mga pagkukulang naming nagawa doon sa game namin against UP,” said the Dumangas National High School standout.

(We needed to be aware of our mistakes. We needed to make up for our shortcomings in our game against UP.)

Making her own mark

After losing a huge chunk of its core last season, the Lady Spikers may see a few fresh faces to break out this year. Ogunsanya, for her part, knew she had a tough task ahead filling in the gap left by former middle blocker Mika Reyes.

“Ate Ye [Mika] is known for her blocking skills,” said Ogunsanya. “So ‘yun ang kailangan gawin, na kailangan ko mag-block, para hindi ma-feel ng team na nawala si Ate Ye.”

(That’s what I need to do - to focus on my blocking so the team won’t feel Mika’s absence.)

The 5-foot-9 middle blocker has had her fair share of social media criticism, but learned how to deal with bullying growing up and isn't bothered by the negative comments.

“I just ignore it, because I’ve been experiencing it since I was a child. It’s normal to me,” shared Ogunsanya.

“The difference is that it’s social media so everyone is talking about me. But then, they don’t know me.”

Focusing on the goal

When she's out on the court, the former B-team player makes it a habit to zone everything out and just focus on getting better for herself as well as the team. Although the pressure is there to deliver as a starter for the green and white, Ogunsanya finds her own unique ways of contributing - that is, letting her game speak for herself.

“Although the people around me are pressuring me, parang sa isip ko, I don’t think na it’s a big responsibility,” said the junior. “I just need to execute everything that I’ve learned sa training and sa mga natututunan ko from the people around me.”

(Although the people around me are pressuring me, at the back of my mind, I don’t think it’s a big responsibility. I just need to execute everything that I’ve learned in training and from the people around me.)

While gaining career-high statistics in La Salle’s bounce back victory could prove to be a boost for her confidence, Ogunsanya knows her work won’t stop there.

“Gawin lang [na] motivation, kasi the more na ginagawa namin ‘yung mga kailangan, ‘yun ang nagpapa-motivate sa akin na I need to work, I need to move para makatulong sa team.”

(I’ll just use it as motivation. Because the more we accomplish what we need to do, that’s what motivates me - that I need to work, I need to move to be able to help the team.) – Rappler.com