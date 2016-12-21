Olsen Racela named new FEU head coach

Olsen Racela takes over from brother Nash as head coach of the Far Eastern University Tamaraws men's basketball team

MANILA, Philippines – From one Racela to another.

Olsen Racela will take over from brother Nash as head coach of the Far Eastern University Tamaraws men's basketball team, the school announced on its website late Tuesday night, December 20.

Racela, 46, and a San Miguel Beer legend, is currently assistant to Tim Cone for Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the PBA. He had previously coached the Petron Blaze Boosters (now San Miguel Beermen).

His brother Nash moved on to coach the TNT KaTropa in the PBA after guiding the Tamaraws to the UAAP Season 79 Final Four.

Nash rebuilt the Tamaraws' basketball program since 2012 and led the team to two finals appearances and the school's first men's basketball title in a decade last year. – Rappler.com