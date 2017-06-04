George Pascua, who is the head coach of the PSL's Cignal, previously played for FEU and coached their men's team

Published 6:31 PM, June 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - George Pascua will be making a return to his alma mater Far Eastern University, as he is set to replace Shaq Delos Santos as head coach of the Lady Tamaraws in Season 80.

The development was revealed by the school’s athletics director Mark Molina on Sunday, June 4.

“George Pascua will be the new head coach of the FEU Women’s Volleyball Team,” Molina said in an interview.

Pascua, who is the main shot caller of Cignal in the Philippine SuperLiga, also played for FEU and last served as the head coach of the men’s volleyball squad.

“Thankful to Shaq for 4 years as Lady Tams coach,” Molina tweeted shortly after the news broke out. “True professional and loyal Tamaraw.”

“He will always be part of FEU volleyball family.”

Pascua will be leading a Lady Tamaraws core bannered by Bernadeth Pons and Toni Rose Basas, together with Jerrili Malabanan, Jeanette Villareal, Gel Cayuna, and Kyle Negrito, among others.

On the other hand, Delos Santos, who was a former player of Pascua, will be concentrating on his stint as head coach of Petron in the PSL.

The Lady Tams are also looking to tap former stars Rachel Anne Daquis and Remy Palma as part of the coaching staff. – Rappler.com