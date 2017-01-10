The 6-foot-7 Akhuetie is expected to see action come UAAP Season 81 following a year of residency

MANILA, Philippines – Nigerian Bright Akhuetie has committed to play for the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, head coach Bo Perasol confirmed to Rappler on Tuesday, January 10.

The sought-after center has been released by University of Perpetual Help – System Dalta after lengthy negotiations from various UAAP schools that reportedly included Season 79 finalists Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University.

The 6-foot-7 Akhuetie, who was part of last season's NCAA Mythical Team for the second straight year, is expected to see action come UAAP Season 81 following a year of residency.

He is expected to be a big boost for the Maroons, who are coming off a confidence-boosting Season 79 with a 5-9 record at sixth place and a shot at the Final Four.

Akhuetie previously fueled speculations about a move to the reigning UAAP champions Green Archers after he visited one of their practice sessions at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in late November.

Akhuetie led the Altas to their first Final Four appearance this past season. But his second year was marred by a suspension following a heated clash with coach Nosa Omorogbe during practice just before the playoffs.

He and the Altas pushed eventual champions San Beda Red Lions to the distance in the Final Four series. – Rappler.com