Graduating player Princess Gaiser confirms she's played her last game in the UAAP due to a season-ended injury

MANILA, Philippines－University of the Philippines libero Princess Gaiser has waved an early goodbye to a fruitful UAAP career.

The graduating player went down after twisting her left knee in the opening set of Sunday's game against the Lady Bulldogs. Gaiser, who was not able to return to the match, took to social media on Monday, March 6, to bid an emotional farewell to the league as she confirmed the season-ending ACL injury.

"I will do everything just to play this sport til I literally couldn't stand anymore," shared Gaiser on her Instagram post.

"It hurts me to think that I have left my UAAP volleyball career without meeting my expectations as a player."

Gaiser then turned nostalgic on her post, offering her utmost support for the Lady Maroons for the remainder of Season 79.

"The fight is not yet over!! My teammates will complete my dreams!! I know we can put up a fight because there's nowehere to go but UP!!!!"

The Lady Maroons currently sit at the third seed after the first round of eliminations, and share the 4-3 slate with Far Eastern University, University of Santo Tomas, and National University. – Rappler.com