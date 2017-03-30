The Filipina-American setter from Minnesota will take over as the Lady Maroons' play maker next season

MANILA, Philippines - With the elimination rounds of the 79th UAAP Women’s Volleyball tournament swiftly coming to a close, the University of the Philippines is already making early moves to beef up its roster for next season.

The Lady Maroons have tapped the services of Cynthia Escutin, a 5-foot-6 setter from Minnesota. The team announced the news on Wednesday, March 29, through their official Facebook page.

“The UP Women's Volleyball Varsity Team together with the Management & Coaching Staff, would like to welcome our new recruit from Minnesota, USA, Ms. Cynthia Escutin,” the Facebook post read.

Escutin, who suited up for Mounds View Senior High School and the Minnesota Volleyball Academy, will be taking up a degree in Sports Science at the Diliman campus.

Currently, it is team captain and former libero Arielle Estranero who has stepped in as the Lady Maroons’ playmaker this season, following the departure of Jewel Lai.

Check out Escutin’s 2017 highlights as seen on her NCSA recruitment page.

The Lady Maroons are in a tight race for a semifinals slot this year, as they presently hold a win-loss slate of 7-5 alongside National University and University of Santo Tomas. －Rappler.com