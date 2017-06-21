Bersola will earn her Bachelor in Sports Science degree with the highest honors after maintaining an overall weighted average grade of 1.18

Published 3:15 PM, June 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines－Former University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons team captain Kathy Bersola will graduate summa cum laude with a pre-medicine degree on Sunday, June 25.

Bersola will officially earn her Bachelor in Sports Science degree with the highest honors after maintaining an overall weighted average grade (WAG) of 1.18, as seen on the official website of UP Diliman.

UP students who finish their degrees with a WAG of 1.20 or better are summa cum laude graduates.

Bersola, who is currently suiting up for the Perlas Spikers in the Premier Volleyball League, is also an incoming freshman at the UP College of Medicine.

THANK YOU, LORD AAAAAAAAHHHH thesis na lang talaga #UPFight pa rin pic.twitter.com/YakvlYxM4H — Katherine Bersola (@KB08_) May 12, 2017

The Season 76 best blocker is also the first summa cum laude graduate of her home college, the College of Human Kinetics.

She joins the ranks of 35 other summa cum laude graduates of the Iskolars' Class of 2017, who will have their commencement exercises at the University Ampitheater in Quezon City on Sunday. – Rappler.com