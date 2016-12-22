Jarencio open to UST coaching return if called upon

Pido Jarencio, who led the Growling Tigers to the UAAP crown in 2006, says he's 'only one call away'

MANILA, Philippines – Should there be a call for him to return, Pido Jarencio admitted he is open to coming back to coach the University of Santo Tomas men's basketball team.

"As long as the position is vacant, at the same time, I am welcome at UST and to the management, then why not? I'll come back," the 52-year-old former UAAP champion coach told Rappler on Thursday, December 22.

Jarencio has stirred talk of a possible comeback this month with a couple of tweets alluding to a reunion with the Growling Tigers at España. The most recent one he posted Thursday morning, saying he is "only one call away" with the 3 Ps philosophy he used at UST attached as a hashtag.

"Im only one call away" i'll be there to save your day. #PusoPridePalaban — pidojarencio (@pidojarencio1) December 22, 2016

This was his other tweet on December 6.

Boy Sablan remains UST's head coach, taking over for the controversial Bong Dela Cruz before UAAP Season 79.

It's been a swift and steep drop for the Tigers, where within a year they went from finalists in Season 78 then all the way down to the cellar with just a 3-11 record for Season 79.

Jarencio left UST in 2014 to coach the Globalport Batang Pier in the PBA, but has since moved on as the team's head of basketball operations. The fiery, colorful mentor steered the Tigers to the 2006 crown and to back-to-back finals appearances in Seasons 75 and 76. – Rappler.com