Let's go on a virtual tour of Samsung's annual Southeast Asian showcase, which happened in Singapore

SINGAPORE – At the Southeast Asia & Oceania Samsung Forum 2017 held on Thursday, February 16, the South Korean tech giant demonstrated its idea of a connected home.

Samsung's latest TVs, refrigerators, airconditioners and various other home appliances were smart, connected devices – or as we'd like to call them, internet-of-things (IoT) things.

At the event, they showcased their latest TVs in the form of the "Q series", whose beautiful visuals are powered by their latest Quantum dot technology. Also using the display technology is Samsung's curved gaming monitor designed for complete immersion.

On display as well was a huge 98-inch TV that boasted of an 8K resolution, double that of today's incoming display standard, 4K. (READ: State-of-the-art appliances define Samsung Forum 2017)

In one section was a refrigerator that has a built-in tablet-like device on its front door that empowers the appliance with smart functions. And just near the ref was their latest airconditioner that's greener than ever – and more gentle on users with its wind-free technology.

But why not see these for yourself? We've prepared a walk-around video of the Forum's show floor, where we check out the devices on display. Have a look! – Rappler.com