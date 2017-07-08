Watch the livestream of one of the country's biggest fighting games tournament here!

Published 11:59 AM, July 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – One of the country’s biggest fighting games tournament kicked off Saturday, July 8, at the Power Mac Center Spotlight at Circuit Makati.

Set to run until Sunday, July 9, Rev Major features 7 different fighting game tournaments, culminating in the Tekken 7 tournament as part of the Tekken World Tour.

The Tekken World Tour is an international tournament series featuring the best and brightest Tekken fighters vying for ranking points to get a higher place in regional leaderboards. The top 5 from the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific will take part in the grand finals, fighitng against EVO 2017's Tekken 7 champion in the US later in the year.

Top fighters from the Asia Pacific region will attend, including Japan's Nobi, Yuu, and Take; and Korea's Echo Fox players JDCR and Saint. The Philippine participants are Alexandre "AK" Laverez and Andreij "Doujin" Albar.



Rev Major will also feature tournaments for Street Fighter V, Injustice 2, Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator 2, King of Fighters XIV, Super Smash Bros 4 for Wii U, and Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3.

Here is the schedule of the stream:

Watch the Tekken World Tour above or the other tourneys live starting 1pm here:

– Rappler.com