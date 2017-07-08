Can’t make it to the event? Get a taste of adrenaline with these photos!

Published 4:18 PM, July 08, 2017

MAKATI, Philippines – Hundreds of Asia’s best fighting game players slug it out at the Power Mac Spotlight in Makati City for the Rev Major Philippines, one of the country’s biggest fighting game tournament, on Saturday, July 8.

The event, organized by PlayBook and Bandai Namco, is highlighted by a Tekken 7 Tournament which is a part of the international tournament series, Tekken World Tour (TWT). Participants of TWT vie for ranking points to get them higher up on regional leaderboards. The top 5 from the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions will take part in the grand finals, fighting against EVO 2017's Tekken 7 champion in the US later in the year.

Some of the region’s best Tekken fighters attended, including Japan's Nobi, Yuu, and Tanukana, Korea's Echo Fox players JDCR and Saint and the Philippines' Alexandre "AK" Laverez and Andreij "Doujin” Albar.

Players of other fighting games – Street Fighter V, Injustice 2, Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator 2, King of Fighters XIV, Super Smash Bros 4 for Wii U, and Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 – also compete at the event which will run until Sunday, July 9.

You may watch the matches live here.

