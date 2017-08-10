What's The Big Idea? Virtual reality history at the Ayala Museum
MANILA, Philippines – Ayala Museum has refreshed its long-running diorama exhibit with a virtual reality film of Jose Rizal's execution. More VR films may follow.
It's just one way the museum is trying to attract a wider, younger audience to art and history. Not all these efforts use the latest technology. Some use old-fashioned marketing techniques.
Coco Alcuaz talks with museum director Mariles Gustilo and VR project producer Ibba Bernardo about shooting Rizal multiple times and how this fits into their mission. – Rappler.com
