How did the big idea of Jose Rizal's execution in virtual reality evolve? How is technology changing the way curators present art and culture?

Published 9:52 PM, August 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ayala Museum has refreshed its long-running diorama exhibit with a virtual reality film of Jose Rizal's execution. More VR films may follow.

It's just one way the museum is trying to attract a wider, younger audience to art and history. Not all these efforts use the latest technology. Some use old-fashioned marketing techniques.

Coco Alcuaz talks with museum director Mariles Gustilo and VR project producer Ibba Bernardo about shooting Rizal multiple times and how this fits into their mission. – Rappler.com

