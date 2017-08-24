Samsung joins the dual-camera fray with its new premium phablet

Published 10:16 AM, August 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, officially unveiled on Wednesday, August 23, Manila time, is the South Korean tech giant's newest flagship phablet. It's priced at P49,990 with pre-orders to be taken from September 8 to 17, and units to arrive on September 29. Below are the specs and features.

Processor: Samsung Exynos 8895

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 64GB expandable up to 256GB via microSD

Battery capacity: 3,300 mAh

Camera: Dual camera system on the rear: one 12MP f/1.7 and one 12MP f/2.4 tele-lens; both equipped with optical image stabilization. An 8MP camera on the front.

Display: 6.3-inch quad HD (2,960x1,440 pixels) "Infinity Display" (18.5:9 aspect ratio)



Features:

S-Pen stylus

Bixby virtual assistant

IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating for both body and S-Pen stylus

"Screen Off Memos" – a feature that let users take notes on the screen without unlocking the phone

"S-Pen Translate" – offers sentence and word translation for 71 languages, unit and currency conversion

"Live Focus" – adds digital bokeh or background blur while taking or after taking photos

"Live Message" – allows users to send out animated handwritten notes and drawings

"App Pairing" – allows users to pair apps and use them simultaneously in a split-screen configuration

Available in two colors in the Philippines – "Midnight Black" and "Maple Gold"

