Specs and features: Samsung Galaxy Note 8
MANILA, Philippines – Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, officially unveiled on Wednesday, August 23, Manila time, is the South Korean tech giant's newest flagship phablet. It's priced at P49,990 with pre-orders to be taken from September 8 to 17, and units to arrive on September 29. Below are the specs and features.
Processor: Samsung Exynos 8895
RAM: 6GB
Storage: 64GB expandable up to 256GB via microSD
Battery capacity: 3,300 mAh
Camera: Dual camera system on the rear: one 12MP f/1.7 and one 12MP f/2.4 tele-lens; both equipped with optical image stabilization. An 8MP camera on the front.
Display: 6.3-inch quad HD (2,960x1,440 pixels) "Infinity Display" (18.5:9 aspect ratio)
Features:
- S-Pen stylus
- Bixby virtual assistant
- IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating for both body and S-Pen stylus
- "Screen Off Memos" – a feature that let users take notes on the screen without unlocking the phone
- "S-Pen Translate" – offers sentence and word translation for 71 languages, unit and currency conversion
- "Live Focus" – adds digital bokeh or background blur while taking or after taking photos
- "Live Message" – allows users to send out animated handwritten notes and drawings
- "App Pairing" – allows users to pair apps and use them simultaneously in a split-screen configuration
- Available in two colors in the Philippines – "Midnight Black" and "Maple Gold"
– Rappler.com