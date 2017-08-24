Coco Alcuaz speaks with AIM President and Dean Jikyeong Kang and her first recruit, Erika Legara about the school's bid for leadership in data science

Published 8:49 PM, August 24, 2017

The Asian Institute of Management believes executives need to learn to think and speak "data" and is creating a masteral program to teach them the new language of business. It's also organizing a lab to work on problems business and government bring to them.

It's building the team for this work, including two Filipinos who worked in Singapore's Agency for Science Technology and Research.

Coco Alcuaz spoke with AIM President and Dean Jikyeong Kang and her first recruit, Erika Legara about the school's bid for leadership in data science. – Rappler.com

