What's The Big Idea? AIM bids for big data leadership
The Asian Institute of Management believes executives need to learn to think and speak "data" and is creating a masteral program to teach them the new language of business. It's also organizing a lab to work on problems business and government bring to them.
It's building the team for this work, including two Filipinos who worked in Singapore's Agency for Science Technology and Research.
Coco Alcuaz spoke with AIM President and Dean Jikyeong Kang and her first recruit, Erika Legara about the school's bid for leadership in data science. – Rappler.com
MORE ON 'WHAT'S THE BIG IDEA?'
Elbert Cuenca on creating restaurants
Brother Armin Luistro musters collective impact
Look on the bright side: Malang 1928-2017
Bo's Coffee competes with global players
Scientist writes children's book for girls
Arsenio Lacson: The mayor who would be president
Rey Ileto: History and Duterte through un-Americanized eyes
Weather Philippines: Private sector fills information gap
Metropolitan Theater: Reviving an Architectural Icon
Virtual reality history at the Ayala Museum