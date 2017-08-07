TNC and Execration already secure P17 million and P5.9 million, respectively, ahead of the main event on Tuesday, August 8

Published 3:05 PM, August 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino teams TNC and Execration continue their march in global Dota 2 tournament The International 7 (TI7).

The teams made it to the final phase of the tournament, the main event, after successfully making it through the qualifiers in June and the group stages, which concluded Sunday, August 6, Manila time.

The two Filipino teams find themselves in separate brackets in this 16-team elimination tournament: TNC in the upper bracket, and Execration in the lower bracket.

Being in the upper bracket, which a team secures by finishing in the higher half of the group stages, has an advantage: a loss there doesn't mean instant elimination.

An upper bracket loss drops a team to the lower bracket, where they still have a chance to compete for the championship. A loss in the lower bracket means elimination. That means TNC has room for at least one series defeat than Execration, who immediately find themselves in a win-or-go-home situation.

TNC faces China's LGD.ForeverYoung first on Wednesday, August 9, at 1 am while Execration's first match, against European team Secret, is on Tuesday, August 8, at 7 am, both Manila time. Both opponents have the pedigree, with LGD's main team winning 3rd in the 2015 edition of the same tournament, and Secret winning 2016's Shanghai Major.

A win means they'll be one step closer to the grand prize of more than half a billion pesos (P526.6 million or $10.47 million) or 44% of the total prize pool (currently $23.9 million). The prize pool may grow even larger as 25% of sales of TI7 Battle Passes – premium Dota 2 content – continue to be added to it.

Just by making it this far, TNC and Execration have already secured at least P17 million and P5.9 million, respectively. At this point, the worst that TNC can finish is 9th to 12th and Execration, 13th to 16th. – Rappler.com