From highly anticipated sequels to awesome, new franchises, gamers will have their hands full this year. Here are our top picks

New year, new games. With two new consoles on the way, powerful gaming hardware being introduced, a fresh batch of IPs, and the return of some of the most cherished titles, we have no doubt that we’ll be up to our neck in video game backlogs.

So let’s start the year right by listing down some of the top games we don’t want to miss this 2017.

Note: Much as we want to include games like Final Fantasy VII and the Last of Us 2, we’ve only listed down games that have confirmed 2017 release dates. We don’t want to build false hope, here.

Red Dead Redemption 2

“Excited” is an understatement when we talk about the mad joy that gamers felt when Red Dead Redemption 2 was finally announced by Rockstar. Not much has been revealed about the game, but the brief teaser and 2017 release date alone was enough to send everyone reeling.

The trailer, released in October 2016, was mysterious and left very little hints for everyone to grasp on. Still, the legions of Red Dead Redemption fans feel that they may have pieced it all together. Many have speculated that this new game could be a prequel, leading up to the events of the first game. The speech about running away and never looking back, as well as the appearance of seven cowboys running together, suggests that the game is all about John Marston’s wild and bloody past.

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Here’s another surprise sequel that got everybody buzzing. Bioware’s Mass Effect will make its return five years after its original trilogy. This time though, Andromeda will not feature the popular Captain Shepard. It will follow instead the story of a new character tasked to find a new world for humanity to call home.

Another new feature of Andromeda is its open-world setting. It will be the first time that a Mass Effect game will have an open-world environment and fans can expect hours and hours of traveling around the vast galaxy that Bioware has crafted.

Mass Effect: Andromeda will be released March 21, 2017.

Resident Evil 7

When we were first introduced to Resident Evil 7, we didn’t expect it to come from PSVR’s Kitchen demo. Many are skeptical about the seventh title as it seems to have a different formula from many of the most feared Resident Evil games. They saw it as a hybrid of Outlast and Amnesia with hints of Kojima’s forgotten P.T.

A couple of demos later, while there are still fans who are on the fence about Resident Evil 7, many gamers, including critics, are now optimistic about the game and its new set of horrors.

Will Resident Evil 7 redeem the franchise? Time will tell. The game will finally be released on January 24, 2017.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Here’s a hotly anticipated game that’s not a sequel. Horizon Zero Dawn has been turning heads since its first reveal at E3 2015. We’ve had the pleasure of trying out Horizon Zero Dawn last year and it was one of the most breathtaking and exhilarating games we’ve seen.

Horizon Zero Dawn is an action role-playing game set in a unique post-apocalyptic world, where everything seems upside down. Humans have returned to wearing their cave-man outfits, and instead of animals, we have mechanical beasts roaming out in the wilderness. The game stars Aloy, a fierce and courageous woman seeking answers.

Horizon Zero Dawn will be released on February 28, 2017.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Here’s one sequel old-school gamers won’t dare to miss. It’s the return of our favorite adventurer, Link and his classic series The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

From what we’ve seen so far, Breath of the Wild’s trailers and gameplay videos have set the bar pretty high. Back at E3, we bore witness to the massive throng of fans and critics who lined up for hours just to see more of it. And those who have tried out the game raved about the massive and beautiful open world and as well as the new capabilities of Link. This is also the first main series Zelda title that incorporates voice acting.

Just recently the game was announced as a launch title for Nintendo’s much-awaited console, the Nintendo Switch. Both the console and the game will be released on March 3.

For Honor

Ubisoft is taking its second year break from the Assassin’s Creed series in favor of this periodic hack and slash game, For Honor.

For Honor has a unique and interesting concept, bringing together the warriors and swordsmen of the old era. It features three factions: vikings, samurai, and knights. These three factions have four classes that have unique characteristics. While there is a single-player mode in this game, we’re all more excited for the multiplayer battles.

For Honor will be released on February 14, 2017.

Persona 5 (English version, worldwide release)

Japanese-speaking gamers may have already started enjoying the game back in September 2016. But Persona players who aren’t remotely fluent in the language have probably put this sequel on top of their list of games to play this 2017.

The beloved series’ sequel received high praise in Japan prompting fans to get more hyped and eager for the worldwide release. While it introduces new combat mechanics, Persona 5 also brings back some of the series’ previous elements such as part-time jobs and interacting with "Shadows."

The game has been delayed before but we’re crossing our fingers that it will finally be released on April 4, 2017.

Nioh

If you can’t get enough of Dark Souls or Bloodborne, then Nioh might just quench your thirst for masochistic gaming.

Nioh is an action RPG that combines Japanese history and mythology, starring William Adams, the first known westerner to become a samurai. Aside from its intriguing story, gamers are mostly looking forward to the difficulty and creativity of Nioh’s combat and gameplay. We tried this out at Tokyo Game Show before and we’re confident that Nioh can meet the standards of your average sadistic game.

Nioh will be released on February 9, 2017.

Nier: Automata

If you’re upset about Scalebound being cancelled then perhaps you can take comfort in the fact that Platinum Games is still releasing Nier: Automata this year.

The action game is a sequel to the cult-hit Nier and follows the journey of 2B and her android companion 9S. Many who have seen the trailer, gameplay videos, and demos are reminded a bit of Bayonetta and Devil May Cry’s action and combat. Expect speedy, fluid combat with fancy swordplay.

Nier: Automata will be released on February 23, 2017.

Halo Wars 2

Microsoft’s most popular exclusive series is making a return. Halo Wars 2, the sequel to the underrated console real time strategy game, Halo Wars.

The first game earned critical praise not only for its unique concept, successfully translating real time strategy to console gaming, but also for tying itself neatly to the lore of the beloved Halo Series. Fans and critics saw Halo Wars as a great extension for understanding the universe of Halo.

Many are hoping that the same can be said in the case of Halo Wars 2. This time, Halo Wars 2 will be centering around the war between the UNSC and the Banished, a new alien race that replaces the Covenant.

Halo Wars 2 will be released on February 21, 2017.

Prey

It took 5 long years, and a sudden cancellation, for fans to get an official release date for this one. Bethesda brought Prey back to life at E3 2016 with a surprising 2017 release date.

This renewed Prey sports a different look and feel however. And in fact it will remind you a little bit of Dishonored which makes sense as the new developers of the game is Arkane Studios.

Prey is a first-person shooting game following the story of Morgan Yu, who is stuck in a space station with not-so-friendly aliens. The new title is supposed to be a little more psychological and a little less horror, though from what we’ve seen so far, it’s still enough to give us the goosebumps.

It’s exciting to think that most of these games will be released sooner than later and we’d like to take this as a sign that there will be more big game announcements and releases in the near future.

Do you have a different list in mind?