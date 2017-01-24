Blending old-school elements with incredibly detailed visuals, the latest in the long-running horror series offers a heart attack of an experience

MANILA, Philippines – Resident Evil 7, the latest in the venerable survival horror series from Capcom, is finally out. It's the first big game of the year, and given the mainline series' 6-year absence, the hype is particularly strong with this one – even if recent entries have been somewhat blah.

But does it live up to the hype? Is it worth the P2500 or so that you're itching to drop on it? The short of it: Yes, it's a return to form for the series. It's terrifying again, blending the best elements that made the original games so good with incredibly realistic visuals and atmosphere.

To give you a more concrete idea, we've rounded up what critics have been saying about this high-profile title.

Polygon: "I would have settled for, been excited for 'not bad.' But the Resident Evil series has thrived for over 20 years now in part because of a willingness to change the franchise, to mutate with the times. Resident Evil 7's changes – especially the shift to first-person – may be off-putting to some. But it's an evolution that fits perfectly into the world and source material Capcom has created." Score: 9/10

The Verge: "Its measured pace and focus on exploration harkens back the original Resident Evil, but a new first-person perspective and stunningly detailed visuals makes for one of the most vicious and powerful horror experiences ever created. It maintains the best parts of the series – a methodical, brutal form of horror combined with a tense and challenging take on survival – and grafts them onto something that feels modern and new."

PC Gamer: "Resident Evil 7 is a confident attempt at reinvention. But it's the way it channels the older games, particularly the first, that really makes it great. It takes an industrial pressure washer to the series, blasting off years of accumulated filth and grime. And you're left with a lean, polished survival horror that borrows from its legacy, but isn't afraid to look to modern horror games for inspiration too. It loses something in the final act, and a few of the boss battles feel like a hangover from the bad old days, but otherwise this is comfortably the best Resident Evil in years." Score: 90/100

The Guardian: "The battle is not only with your own fear (those discordant violins, the mad pianos, the creeping horror of your own footsteps: effective clichés all) or those slobbering monsters. It's also with the game's economy. All threats must be eliminated with the minimal possible expenditure of ammunition. This is why you aim for the head (if, at least, you can figure out which bit is the head). It's not just because this is the quickest way to dispose of a monster. In doing so you also have a chance, in casino speak, to beat the house." Score: 5/5

Giant Bomb: "Resident Evil 7 features just the right amount of modern twists mixed into the traditional formula. It may not reach the same heights as an industry-changer like Resident Evil 4, but it certainly ranks among the best entries in the series."

IGN: "Resident Evil 7 grounds itself in elements that made the original great while still indulging in a risky new shift in style that both helps and hurts the beloved formula in equal measure. But it's also the closest a numbered sequel has come to recapturing Resident Evil's slow, but thrilling and atmospheric adventure game roots in a while – a welcome return that I truly hope to see more of in the future." Score: 7.7/10

Gamespot: "RE7 ends just as it starts to outstay its welcome, and after the fact, I felt like I'd survived a truly harrowing journey. The boss fights may be slightly inconsistent and certain sections might drag after a while, but RE7 is still a remarkable success. It has a clear vision and executes it with impressive patience and precision. By returning to horror, Resident Evil has once again become something special." Score: 8/10

Resident Evil 7 is available now for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. – Rappler.com